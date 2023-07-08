Margot Robbie will give life to Barbie in the first live action movie of the popular Mattel doll. The expectations for the tape are high and it is not for less, considering that the direction is in charge of Greta Gerwig (“Little Women” and “Lady bird”). As expected, the plot will completely reverse everything we could expect to see on the screen and here we will tell you everything about the premiere in Mexico.

This is how Margot Robbie looks like Barbie in the official trailer

When does “Barbie” premiere in Mexico?

In Mexico, the movie “Barbie” can be seen in theaters starting Thursday, July 20, one day before its premiere in the United States. This way, spoilers can be avoided once they hit the big screen.

Where to see “Barbie” in theaters in Mexico?

“Barbie” will be available at both Cinépolis and Cinemex, although it is also possible that some independent cinemas will include it in their billboards. Of course, the hours and prices will depend on the location of the theaters and the zones.

What is the movie “Barbie” about?

After being kicked out of Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Who is who? Here the cast of the film

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Simu Liu as Asian Ken

America Ferrera as Gloria

Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel

Connor Swindells as Mattel worker

Michael Cera as Allan

Helen Mirren as the narrator.

