Simply scan a QR code with your mobile phone and you can cover short distances without much effort for a few euros. Electric scooters make getting around easier – and for little money. That is the promise of providers such as Lime, Tier and Voi. The concept is well received. According to the “Statista Mobility Market Outlook” study, the number of users in Germany rose from 4.4 million to 9.9 million between 2019 and 2022 alone. Market researchers predicted a figure of around twelve million riders by 2025. But is it really the cheapest to rent e-scooters? Or is it better to buy your own if you use them regularly?