A year ago, the German government gave itself a guideline on how to deal with Beijing. Is it sticking to its own China strategy? One expert has doubts.

It was a difficult birth: After long internal disputes, the federal government published the first German China strategy on July 13, 2023. On more than 60 pages, the document shows how Germany should deal with its most important trading partner. One year later, the question arises: is the federal government sticking to its own guidelines? Yes and no, says sinologist Mareike Ohlberg. The problem, according to the China expert from the German Marshall Fund think tank, lies in the Chancellery.

Ms Ohlberg, the China strategy published a year ago states: “China has changed – this and China’s political decisions require a change in how we deal with China.” Is the German government sticking to its own guidelines?

First of all, it is good that this strategy exists at all. The positive thing about the China strategy is that certain changes in China are clearly identified and Germany has decided to react to these changes.

But?

The problem from the beginning was implementation. Within the traffic light coalition, the different sides have very different views on the China strategy. This is, so to speak, its birth defect. This was clearly evident in the Cosco decision.

After long debates, the Chinese state-owned company Cosco was allowed to participate in a terminal in the Port of Hamburg in June 2023, even though the terminal is considered critical infrastructure.

Several ministries were against Chinese involvement. And then the Chancellor comes along and says: “I know better and we’ll do it the way I want.” The ministries are limited to their area of ​​competence and in the end the Chancellor decides. And as long as the Chancellor thinks and decides the way he has done so far, we have a pretty big problem. That was already the case under Angela Merkel and it has gotten even worse under Olaf Scholz. Unfortunately, Olaf Scholz is stuck in the 1990s in some respects when it comes to dealing with China.

To person Sinologist Mareike Ohlberg heads the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund think tank. Previously, she was an analyst at the China think tank Merics, among other things. Ohlberg is co-author of the bestseller “The Silent Conquest: How China is Undermining Western Democracies and Reordering the World.”

“Scholz is selling the future of European industry”

How else do you determine this?

Look at the debate about the EU-Tariffs on Chinese electric cars.

These additional tariffs have been in effect provisionally since the beginning of July, and the EU accuses China of flooding the European markets with massively subsidized electric cars. Olaf Scholz had spoken out against the tariffs because they also affect German car manufacturers in China.

In my view, however, Chancellor Scholz is putting the particular interests of a few German companies that are afraid of Chinese countermeasures above European and, in fact, German interests as a whole. It would be in our interest to protect European industry in certain future-relevant sectors. Instead, Scholz wants to sell the future of European industry for the short-term interests of a handful of German companies. We simply can no longer afford something like that.

Scholz’s concerns are not entirely unfounded. China has already announced initial countermeasures.

China’s calculation is to export its excess capacity in order to cushion its own economy, which is weakening elsewhere. At the expense of the Europeans and other countries. And so far, Beijing has calculated that Europe will just swallow it. But this is never rewarded in its dealings with China. As soon as you sense weakness there, you take full advantage of it. We as Europeans should say: We will not allow our industries to be completely destroyed by distortion of competition and China to end up with an even stronger monopoly position.

A large part of the China strategy aims to reduce critical dependencies on China – keyword “de-risking”. At the same time, German direct investments in China rose to a record level in 2023.

Many German companies are in the process of broadening their presence. They are primarily represented in China in order to remain competitive and to keep up with what is happening there. De-risking does not mean that you leave China completely. But there are a small number of large companies that have made their success dependent on China. Among them are the car manufacturers.

“Chinese support for Russia poses a security threat to Europe”

So these companies haven’t learned anything?

Some bad decisions were made early on, which are now limiting the options for the industry. The question is, however, to what extent can we allow these few companies to influence Germany’s overall China policy or even the line in Brussels?

The China strategy also criticizes Beijing’s proximity to Russia. What consequences should follow from this proximity?

Chinese support for Russia represents a security threat for Europe. Parts of the German government have also realised this. But apparently not yet in the Chancellery.

Many in Scholz’s SPD and other parties still believe that China could be persuaded to put pressure on Russia to Wladimir Putin stops its war of aggression against Ukraine.

This narrative has existed since the beginning of the war and, for some unknown reason, it has not died out. But it is complete nonsense. For China, the main enemy is not Russia, but the West. Together with Russia, China is therefore forming a united front against the USA, against NATO and thus also against Europe. That is why China will not abandon Russia or do anything that could weaken Russia vis-à-vis the West. It was only with China’s support that Russia was and is able to wage its war of aggression in Ukraine the way it is doing.

Another trouble spot is Taiwan. China is threatening to take over the island state by force if necessary. Would a tougher stance help?

Above all, a determined, consistent approach helps. If Germany were to credibly communicate that an invasion of Taiwan would have serious consequences for relations between China and Europe, then that would carry a certain amount of weight. I am not saying that China would base its entire calculations on that. But Beijing has certainly observed how comparatively resolute and united the West was in its reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What lessons has China learned from this?

In China, it was very likely assumed that Russia would get away with a reprimand and without significant consequences, as it did with the annexation of Crimea. This was also because Beijing had perhaps convinced itself of its own narrative of the weak, incapable West. The fact that comparatively tough measures followed, not only from the USA but also from Europe, surprised China. The only problem is: how can Germany credibly communicate to Beijing that an annexation of Taiwan would have consequences when we have a government that sends such mixed signals – and whose China policy is partly determined by companies that have made themselves dependent on China?