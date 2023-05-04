Home page politics

Despite criticism of his political legacy, Barack Obama remains a welcome guest in Germany. He finds encouraging words for the younger generation.

Berlin – After around 60 minutes, Barack Obama addressed his audience again with haunting words about climate change. “What gives me hope is the next generation,” said the former US President on Wednesday evening (May 3) in Berlin. “When I travel the world, I find that this generation of young people is intelligent, idealistic and innovative.”

And yet she sometimes feels a burden that can be discouraging. “I want to tell you that it is a joyful responsibility. It is a great privilege to have an impact on this world and make it better.” It seemed like an attempt to encourage his listeners – followed by an appeal: “And for the elderly here, my message is: get out of their way in the process .”

This was followed by thunderous applause in the blue-lit hall at the Ostbahnhof – blue like his color democrats in the USA. Even though Barack Obama hasn’t been US President since 2017, he still knows how to captivate the masses.

Ex-President in Berlin: Obama comments on climate change and foreign threats

Moderator Klaas Heufer-Umlauf hosted the evening in Berlin and spoke with Obama about his view of current political issues such as climate change and good political leadership. In Germany, the impression still prevails that Obama is a pop star. And also on this evening – announced as “An evening with President Barack Obama live in person” – the omissions of his eight-year presidency are not in the foreground.

Instead, Obama’s words seem to trigger nostalgia in the hall. Many still remember the family photos in front of the White House: Michelle and Barack together with their daughters – and of course the dog Bo. Obama’s self-mockery, his jovial fist salutes, the President on the basketball court and his iconic “Mic Drop”. Greatest could be the contrast to the successor in office donald trump hardly be.

In the fight against disinformation, alien threats and climate change, Obama’s message Wednesday night was, “We can’t give up, but sometimes we have to be pragmatic as we move forward.” However, the democrat did not implement this pragmatism. The former US President also warned of the polarization of society and disinformation. “I think those are some of the biggest threats to democracy,” Obama said. As an example, he cited the Chinese social network TikTok and its influence on young people.

The epitome of nonchalance: Obama is still popular in Germany

For many, the charismatic Obama is still the epitome of nonchalance. And he still knows how to stage it on all channels. With his wife Michelle, he once formed the most famous power couple in the world, brought glamor and grandeur to the White House, and opened it up to jazz and rappers. Now the two theaters and concert halls fill up when they advertise their books. Penguin Random House publishing group reportedly shelled out tens of millions of dollars for their memoirs. One can only speculate about the amount of money he received for the performance in Berlin. The tickets were offered in advance for around 60 to 550 euros.

Obama announced a change when he entered the White House. He wanted to create a completely different America: fairer, more tolerant, more colourful, more cosmopolitan. The advance praise was huge, and to this day it is said that a few speeches would have been enough to make him the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. And although his overall political record may be mixed to sobering, it was above all his charismatic demeanor that made him popular in Germany and Europe – to this day. (nak/dpa)