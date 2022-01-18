After the 3-0 decreed by the GS in favor of Udinese against Salernitana, the “ghost” of 3-0 hovers over the other four matches postponed in the last round of Serie A. Covid upsets our championship and chaos erupts between the Lega and the local ASL blocking the teams, unable to take part in the scheduled matches. This is why Bologna-Inter, Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese did not play. Will it be 3-0 at the table for the formations that have regularly presented themselves on the pitch or will the matches be recovered?

In the meantime, it is worth savoring some precedents from recent years. Here are some occasions in which it was reached 3-0 at the table. Inevitable decisions and surprising verdicts: there is everything!

Last year’s Coppa Italia round of 16. There Rome hosts it Spice and the Ligurians are loud. It goes into extra time after a spectacular 2-2, but Roma combine several omelettes. Mancini and Pau Lopez expelled: Mr. Fonseca opts for two substitutions, inside the second goalkeeper Fuzato and Ibanez. The problem is that four changes had already been made. The Giallorossi, in nine, lose 4-2, but on the scoresheet the sports judge must assign the 3-0 at the table for Spezia: sensational oversight by Fonseca who made six changes when the limit was five. CONTINUE →

