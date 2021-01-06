For Benjamin Netanyahu, the challenge of vaccination against Covid-19 is first and foremost political. The general elections are due to take place in March and he wants the country at that time, turned against political leaders accused of mismanagement of the crisis, to have found a semblance of normalcy. For this, he is ready for anything. Including paying $ 62 per dose (50.54 euros), against $ 19.50 paid by the United States, as revealed by the Israeli Ministry of Health. For the Prime Minister, being able to announce that Israel is the first country in the world to emerge from the pandemic is worth all the election advertising. But if, at the beginning of the week, Tel Aviv boasted of having already vaccinated 1.3 million people (target of this campaign started on December 19, 2 million double vaccinations by the end of January), the ‘announcement on Tuesday morning that newly infected patients had just received their first injection threw a chill and prompted the Minister of Health to request a total re-containment.

Nearly 100,000 cases of contamination in the West Bank

For the millions of Palestinians who live under Israeli control in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, by contrast, no change. The Palestinian authorities have officially recorded nearly 100,000 cases of contamination in the West Bank, for more than a thousand deaths. In Gaza, around 42,738 sick people, of whom nearly 400 have died, have been identified. Israeli trucks travel the roads of the West Bank well, but it is to deliver vaccines to the settlements. Thousands of settlers have already benefited from it. The Palestinians will have to wait. Maybe months. “We have received an official letter from the World Health Organization (WHO) according to which the delivery of vaccines will begin next month in order to cover 20% of the population”, said Yasser Bouzia, an official at the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah. These vaccines will be delivered as part of the Covax system, set up by the United Nations organization and the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), which brings together around 190 countries, including more than 90 low and middle income. Salama Ma’rouf, head of Hamas press office in Gaza, says vaccines will arrive “Within two months”, adding that there is coordination between WHO and the Palestinian Authority.

Vaccines distributed at WHO’s expense

Yet vaccines for Covax have yet to gain institutional approval for “emergency use,” a prerequisite for starting distribution. Gerald Rockenschaub, head of the WHO office in Jerusalem, spoke about “Start to mid-2021” before the vaccines are available for distribution in the Palestinian territories.

The vaccines planned under the Covax system would be distributed at the expense of the WHO and the rest of the population would be covered by the budget of the Palestinian Authority or thanks to donor countries. Israel can rub their hands. A dozen Israeli and Palestinian humanitarian organizations (including Physicians for Human Rights-Israel, The Palestinian Center for Human Rights and Adalah) urge “The Israeli authorities to honor their legal obligations and ensure that quality vaccines are provided to Palestinians living under Israeli occupation and control in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.” They stress that “article 56 of the 4th Geneva Convention expressly provides that an occupant has the duty to ensure the adoption and application of the prophylactic and preventive measures necessary to fight against the spread of contagious diseases and epidemics. “. This right includes support for the purchase and distribution of vaccines to the Palestinian population under its control. And the signatory organizations to specify: “The Israeli authorities should not deduct the costs of the vaccine from the tax revenues they collect on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. “ The fact remains that thousands of Palestinians, unvaccinated, will continue to go to work in Israel and in the settlements …