FC Barcelona is in a difficult moment of the season, Xavi does not convince the fans, Lewandowski is not what he was, Gavi, Pedri and Ter Stegen are injured and one of the few joys that the club had, João Félix, is very irregular in their matches. With all this and more having managed to classify the team after 3 years to the Champions League round of 16, the Barça club needs reinforcements and few have been as excited as Vitor Roque.
The 18-year-old Brazilian born in Timóteo arrives at a crucial moment of the season, in a matter of two weeks FC Barcelona will compete in up to 3 competitions such as LaLiga, Cup and Spanish Super Cup and from January 3, the player will be at Xavi's disposal and at the expense of being able to register him to be able to help his teammates as soon as possible. The heavy workload of matches makes the forward's own presentation difficult to place, but here we present everything that is known about it:
When will Vitor Roque be presented?
After ruling out today, January 3, everything indicates that the Brazilian player's presentation will be on the 5th ahead of the cup match against Barbastro. But if this is not possible either due to problems with the player's registration, dates after Kings Day are also being considered, such as the 8th or 9th of this same month.
What will the order of the presentation be like?
At the moment and until a specific date is known, the club has not clarified a specific order of how the presentation will be, since until LaLiga does not allow registration there are no fixed plans.
What time will fans be able to enter?
In the same way as the order, the entrance to the fans has not yet been set at any time, although if there is any culé in a hurry to see the Brazilian forward, they have traveled to Las Palmas and will most likely also be with the team at the match against Barbastro.
Where can the presentation be seen?
No medium has yet been defined in which the presentation will be broadcast, but no changes are rumored regarding the latest players such as João Félix or João Cancelo.
What number will Vitor Roque wear this season?
After wearing the 9, 27 and 39 at Athletico Paranaense, the forward has chosen to wear the 19 at FC Barcelona, taking over from Franck Yannick Kessié last year.
This number has also been worn on their backs in recent years by players like Ferran Torres and Sergio Agüero and in the past it has been worn by stars like Leo Messi himself.
Vitor Roque in 2023
The one born in 2005 has closed a dream year both for his team and for the national team. The forward signed by FC Barcelona played a total of 45 games with Club Athletico Paranaense, among which he distributed more than 3,000 minutes. Minutes full of goals and assists, leaving figures enviable by anyone, 21 goals and 8 assists that not only allowed him to shine in the league, but in more demanding competitions such as the Libertadores, he averaged a goal every two games. All of this did not go unnoticed by his national team; if he was already a regular in the youth teams at the age of 18, on March 25 he made his debut with the senior team in a friendly duel against Morocco.
