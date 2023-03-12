This BMW M8 has too much power.

Energy is very rare and precious. A liter of peut is only just cheaper than a neat Speyside Single Malt. To save fuel and limit emissions, we now all drive cars with a turbo engine or an electric car. Both engine types have the advantage that more power is not a problem at all.

Electric cars are still often quite one-dimensional. In many cases, the manufacturer (or tuner) in question increases the power, whether or not considerably. In the past, if you wanted an extra 100 to 150 horsepower, a tuner had to develop a complete kit with wild camshafts, bigger valves, bored block, mechanical compressor, extra cooling and so on. Nowadays there are plenty of cars that can deliver an extra 100 hp with just chip tuning.

M8 with too much power

This is not much different with the BMW M8. With simple adjustments, it does not deliver 625 hp, but at least 700 hp. But what if you put more effort into the engine? What is possible then? Well, here came G Power behind. They picked up a beautiful deep dark red (Rubinschwarz looks like) BMW M8 with the drafts.

The engine was then fitted with forged pistons, connecting rods, two huge intercoolers and new turbochargers. The whole is then completed with a special ‘Deeptone’ sports exhaust. This should produce a bit of the original V8 sound again. Actually, the M850i ​​sounds better than an M8, so we’re curious what G-Power has brewed of it.

The result? 888 hp and 1,000 Nm! Did a BMW M8 need that to get better? No. Is it more fun? Yes. And that’s what it’s all about, of course. They don’t say what it does to performance in this case. But a top speed of 330 km/h is of course no problem at all.

Aerodynamic stability

In terms of external adjustments, they have held back quite well at G-Power. For example, there is a modest carbon splitter, exactly at the location where a threshold can cause a lot of damage.

Then there are various rim designs you can choose from, unfortunately both in the not too timeless ‘bicolor’. The spoiler at the rear is a tad vulgar, but a car that hits 330 km/h on its own can have a little bit of aerodynamic stability.

Less noticeable is the bonnet. This is not only lighter, but also allows the necessary extra cold air. Then there are some upgrades for the interior. The steering wheel gives a special dimension to the word kitsch, but it will certainly make people happy. Of course, at G-Power you can choose exactly which upgrades you want on your fat BMW. So only making the technical adjustments and omitting the optical is possible.

Read more? These are the 9 fastest four-seat convertibles!

