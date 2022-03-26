Home page politics

Saarland state elections (symbol image) © Uwe Anspach / dpa

The state elections in Saarland are scheduled for March 27, 2022. When is there a result in the district of Saarpfalz-Kreis? All info.

Saarbrücken – On Sunday, March 27, 2022, a new state parliament will be elected in Saarland, as the legislative period of the CDU-led government under Prime Minister Tobias Hans is coming to an end (all information in the news ticker). According to current polls, there could be a clear election winner on Sunday. The Saarlouis constituency is one of three constituencies. Specifically: Neunkirchen (Neunkirchen, St. Wendel, Saarpfalz-Kreis), Saarlouis (Merzig-Wadern, Saarlouis) and Saarbrücken (Saarbrücken regional association). The Saar-Palatinate district is part of the Neunkirchen constituency and is the legal successor to the former districts of Sankt Ingbert and Homburg.

The state elections in Saarland are so-called proportional representation. This means that citizens can vote for the members of the state parliament, and the sum of the votes cast determines the number of seats a party has. Voters have exactly one vote. They use it to vote for a party’s electoral lists: the state list and the constituency list. The candidates of the parties in the respective constituencies are on these constituency lists. The legislative period of the elected state parliament is set for five years, with the last election taking place in 2017.

State elections – which parties will compete in Saarland in 2022?

Incumbent Tobias Hans is fighting for his position in the 2022 election. He competes against Anke Rehlinger from the SPD. A total of 18 parties are running in the state elections:

CDU

SPD

The left

AfD

Green

FDP

The family party

pirates

Free voters

the base

colourful.saar

ÖDP

The humanists

The party

The Party for Health Research

Animal Welfare Party

SGV

volt

State election Saarland 2022: results in the district of Saarpfalz-Kreis as an interactive map

Saarpfalz-Kreis district – when will there be a result on the evening of the election?

On election day, citizens can cast their votes at the polling stations from 8:00 a.m. Postal voting is also possible. The polling stations in Saarland will close at 6:00 p.m. Then the counting starts immediately. At the same time, the first forecasts based on voter surveys at the polling stations will be published. Experience has shown that the first extrapolation will be available by 6:30 p.m., which is actually based on the first counts. In the course of the evening, the extrapolations will become more and more accurate. When will the election result of the 2022 election in Saarland come out? Five years ago, the provisional official final result was available at a relatively early time: the results were published at 9 p.m. on the evening of the election. This result then had to be checked and confirmed.

Saarpfalz-Kreis district – who can vote?

The Neunkirchen constituency is one of three constituencies for the Saarland state parliament elections. It includes the districts of St. Wendel and Neunkirchen as well as the Saar-Palatinate district, which is the legal successor to the former districts of Sankt Ingbert and Homburg. In principle, all Germans who have reached the age of eighteen on the day of the election, have been resident in Saarland for at least three months or otherwise usually reside there and are not otherwise excluded from the right to vote are entitled to vote.

Saarpfalz-Kreis district – the result of the last state election

The Saarland state parliament, which is still in office, was elected in 2017. The CDU won with top candidate Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer with 40.7 percent. The SPD received 29.6 percent, Die Linke won 12.8 percent of the votes, and the AfD was elected by 6.2 percent. The Greens, on the other hand, failed with 4.0 percent of the vote at the five percent hurdle and did not move into the state parliament. The pirates, who were previously represented in the Saarland state parliament, also lost a significant number of votes and only came to 0.7 percent. In the district of St. Ingbert there were 28,820 eligible voters in 2017, of whom 20,706 cast valid ballot papers. The election result with a turnout of 71.85 percent:

CDU: 8,759 votes, share of the vote 42.8%, profit 5.0%

SPD: 5,560 votes, share of the vote 27.2%, profit 0.3%

Die Linke: 2,386 votes, share of the vote 11.7%, loss -3.0%

Pirates: 126 votes, share of the vote 0.6%, loss -6.2%

Greens: 896 votes, 4.4% share of the vote, loss -1.3%

Family: 363 votes, share of the vote 1.8%, loss -3.0%

FDP: 733 votes, share of the vote 3.6%, profit 2.2%

NPD: 112 votes, share of the vote 0.5%, loss -0.4%

Free voters: 73 votes, share of the vote 0.4%, loss -0.5%

AfD: 1,341 votes, share of the vote 6.5%, profit 6.5%

DBD: 10 votes, voting share 0.0%, profit/loss 0.0%

The unit: 16 votes, voting share 0.1%, profit 0.1%

Reformer: 25 votes, share of the vote 0.1%, profit 0.1%

FBU: 4 votes, voting share 0.0%, profit/loss 0.0%

LKR: 72 votes, share of votes 0.4%, profit 0.4%

In the district of Homburg there were 31,392 people eligible to vote, of whom 20,587 cast valid ballot papers. The election result with a turnout of 65.58 percent: