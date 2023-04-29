More and more women’s soccer continues to gain followers and it is not for less, since there are a large number of players who perform in a great way, not to mention the teams, which has enriched this sport.
Which teams will play in the 2023 Women’s Champions League final?
As we say, the final of this edition of the women’s Champions League is close to being defined: the FC Barcelona of Spain against the winner of the Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburgkey that will be decided next Monday, May 1 in England, after having drawn 2-2 on German soil.
And although it is not yet known who will be the rival of the blaugranas, it is known when the date will be to dispute the trophy. The appointment is next Saturday, June 3, at 4:00 p.m., in the Netherlands, since the Philips Stadium, of the PSV, it was chosen as the venue for the first time in the tournament’s history.
Barca got their ticket after leaving the Chelsea for 2-1 overall. The first game, held in Stamford Bridgeculminated with victory culé after the solitary both of the norwegian Caroline Graham Hansen at minute 4. Already in the Vuelta, Hansen reappeared at 63′, with the also Norwegian Guro Reiten discounting at 67′.
On the other hand, in the other key, the Wolfsburg started by beating 2-0 Arsenal with the goals of the Polish Ewa Pajor and the icelandic Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttirat 19′ and 24′, however, the Brazilian rafaelle souza and the swedish stina blackstenius They appeared at 45′ and 69′, to leave the second ticket to the grand final in the air, which will be decided in the emirates stadium.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#womens #Champions #League #final #played #teams #dispute
Leave a Reply