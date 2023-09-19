‘The vigilante 3’ or ‘The equalizer 3’ in English is one of the films that promises to fill movie buffs with intrigue and a lot of action. With Denzel Washington as the protagonist once again, directors Richard Wenk and Antonie Fuqua will put an end to this saga with the delivery of the third part. That is why many are eagerly awaiting the release date and one of the countries with the greatest expectations is Mexico.

The story of Robert McCall has become one of the most important in recent years. Just as ‘Relentless Search’ with Liam Neeson was at the time, this time Denzel Washington has managed to become an action hero, leaving a relevant saga in the film industry. If you want to know a little more about the premiere date of ‘The Vigilante 3: Final Chapter’ in Mexicokeep reading this note so you know all the details.

What is the release date of ‘The Vigilante 3’ in Mexico?

‘The Vigilante 3’ starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning will hit Mexican cinemas on October 12. As happened in other Latin American countries, to date there will be no other film in Mexican theaters that has a similar review. On the other hand, it is expected that Robert McCall’s story can break it at the box office in the Aztec country, as it has been doing with its progressive releases around the world.

What is ‘The Vigilante 3’ with Denzel Washington about?

According to the official synopsis of the film, this will bring us ‘The Vigilante 3’: “Since leaving his life as a government assassin behind, Robert McCall has struggled to come to terms with the horrible things he has done in the past and finds a strange comfort in distributing justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself, surprisingly, at home in southern Italy, he discovers that his new friends are controlled by local crime bosses. When events turn deadly, McCall knows what he must do: become the protector of his friends by taking down the mafia.

Denzel Washington plays Robert McCall in the ‘The Vigilante’ saga. Photo: Twitter Hypertextual

Who are the actors in ‘The Vigilante 3’?

Denzel Washington

Dakota Fanning

Sonia Ben Ammar

Girone Rowing

Andrea Dodero

Eugenio Mastrandrea

Andrea Scarduzio

Salvatore Ruocco

Daniele Perrone

Gaia Scodellaro.

