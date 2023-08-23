One of the most important tournaments in the United States, although one of the least recognized, is the US Open Cupa contest that has been held in the country of stars and stripes since 1914.
This year, the cupbearer competition will be in the hands of Inter Miami, Royal Salt Lake, cincinnati and Houston Dynamoteams that will seek at all costs to be the monarchs of said competition.
When is the US Open Cup final played?
For its part, the match of the grand final of the competition will be played next Wednesday September 27at a time yet to be defined.
Where would the final be played?
So far, there are 3 venues where the grand finale could be defined: Miami, Salt Lake and Cincinnati.
Undoubtedly, on paper the overwhelming favorite is Inter Miami, recently champion of the Leagues Cup, where by the hand of the Argentine star Lionel Messi he managed to be crowned in the competition where Mexican clubs also participated.
“If we’re successful in the US Open Cup semifinals and Houston wins the other game, then we could play the final at Hard Rock Stadium.”Jorge Más, a Miami businessman, mentioned in an interview.
It should be noted that the semifinalists beat Pittsburgh, Chicago Fire, Birmingham and LA Galaxy, respectively, in the quarterfinals, so now they will look for their ticket to the grand final at all costs.
