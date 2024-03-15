The time for making the intention to fast begins from after sunset until the dawn call to prayer after it is confirmed that the Ramadan crescent has been sighted the night before the day of fasting. This is based on the words of the Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him: “Whoever does not complete the fast (i.e., resolves) before dawn, there is no fast for him.” It is not required to utter the intention, but it is sufficient to remember it in the heart.