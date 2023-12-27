It is beginning to become customary in Argentine football that the semesters of the year are divided by two tournaments, one in league format and the other in a cup: with this 2023 being played in this way (the LPF was won by River and the CLP was won by Rosario Central ), 2024 will be the same way, but the order of the championships will alternate: during the first half, the League Cup will be played while the season will close with the Professional League.
The tournament will kick off on January 28 and will end on April 14, 2024, but what many were wondering as soon as the fixture came out was the date on which Boca and River, River and Boca, would meet in a new edition of the Superclásico.
It should be remembered that there will be no changes in the format of the CLP with respect to the previous one: two zones of 14 teams eachin which each club will face the 13 group rivalsin addition to an extra match against a classic from the other area, where the aforementioned Super stands out among the two most important clubs in the country.
For more news about Argentine football
So that you can schedule: it was announced that the date 7 will be the classics (interzonal), which will be held on the weekend of February 25. It will surely be that Sunday the 25th, with no time yet to be confirmed, but the location is known: It will be at the Mas Monumental Stadium.
Huracán will play against San Lorenzo in the Ducó, Gimnasia will do the same against Estudiantes LP in the Bosque, Newell's Old Boys will be the home of Rosario Central in the Marcelo Bielsa, and Independiente will play against Racing in the Libertadores de América, among other notable clashes.
Zone A
– Argentinos Juniors
– Atlético Tucumán
-Banfield
– Central Barracks
– Deportivo Riestra
– Gym
– Hurricane
– Independent
– Independent Rivadavia
– Institute
– River Plate
– Central Rosary
– Workshops
– Velez
Zone B
-Belgrano
-Boca Juniors
-Central Córdoba (SdeE)
-Defense and Justice
-Students
-Godoy Cruz
-Lanus
-Newell's
-Platense
-Racing
-San Lorenzo
-Sarmiento
-Tiger
-Union
#Superclásico #played #Boca #River #League #Cup
Leave a Reply