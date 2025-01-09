He first title of the year in Spanish football is decided in Arab lands. He King Abdullah Sports City of the city of Jeddah, a venue that also hosts the two semifinals, will be the great stage in which they will compete for the throne to be the great super champion of the country.

The meeting will take place, usually at the house of an old Real Madrid acquaintance, Karim Benzemawho currently plays for the Al-Ittihadrival of former Celta player Gabi Veiga, who is part of the Al-Ahli. The decision to play the final of this tournament, which since 2020 has been played in a ‘Final 4’reflects the commitment of the Arab authorities to continue promoting Spanish football in their territory, after an agreement with the Spanish Federation to celebrate several editions of the championship.

No extra time in the Super Cup final

One of the great novelties that can be seen in this Spanish Super Cup is that in the event that the match ends in a tie after regulation time, there will be no overtime, but instead The winner will be determined on penalties with the aim of not overloading the players with minutes, something that will be good for the physique of some footballers who have been complaining all season about the saturation of the calendar.

It is worth remembering that in the last two editions of the men’s Spanish Super Cup, In three of the six games played, the aforementioned extra time had to be played. In Real Madrid – Valencia and in Real Betis – FC Barcelona in the 2023 edition and in Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid last year. Also in two of the six matches of the Women’s Super Cup: in the 2023 edition at FC Barcelona – Real Madrid and in 2024 at Atlético de Madrid – Levante UD. Some situations that will no longer occur after the last modification.









What teams play in the Spanish Super Cup?

When and where the final of the Spanish Super Cup is played

In Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City is the imposing Al Jawhara Stadiuma stage with capacity for 60,000 spectators where the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2025 will be played on Next Sunday, January 12. This enclosure, known as the shining jewelwhich already housed the 2020 edition where Real Madrid was proclaimed championwill decide the Spanish super champion of this season.

Schedule and where to watch the Spanish Super Cup final on television and online

The final of the Spanish Super Cup, like the rest of the tournament, can be seen in its entirety on Movistar+, which has acquired the rights to the competition. It can be followed through ‘Movistar Spanish Super Cup’ channeland you can also enjoy this same channel through Orange TV. This will be disputed Sunday, January 12 at 8:00 p.m..