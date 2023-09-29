The Copa Libertadores is one of the most special tournaments in the world of football and, year after year, it has matches that remain in the fans’ memories for all of history. In this edition, Boca and Palmeiras face each other in one of the semifinals to find out who will advance to the grand final at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on November 4. The first leg of this series was played at the La Bombonera stadium and ended 0-0 in a match in which neither of the two teams managed to impose their conditions.
It was an even match in which the approach of both teams was clear from the beginning with Boca going to look for the advantage, with the emotional boost that the enormous reception of their fans produced as well as the need to go to Brazil with some advantage, but with Palmeiras waiting to come out on the counter and cause damage. This is how Jorge Almirón’s team had the best scoring situations and even had a goal disallowed due to a foul by Frank Fabra prior to the start of the play. Xeneize deserved to finish the match in their own stadium with an advantage to their name but they were unable to do so.
Now they will have the difficult mission of getting a positive result from Allianz Parque, where Verdäo becomes one of the most important teams in South American football as it imposes the playing conditions and dominates the actions. Without a doubt, this will be a summit match for Jorge Almirón’s team since it has the full support of its fans in search of the long-awaited seventh Copa Libertadores in the club’s history.
This defining match will be played within a week, next Thursday, October 5, and will have its initial whistle at 9:30 p.m. in Argentina.
