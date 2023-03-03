On March 3, 2023 we had the momentary return of Attack on Titan which, as of this writing, was only available through NHK in Japan. This special that we told you about before, presented what we could consider to be the first two chapters of part 3 of the final season of the anime, which is also known as shingeki no kyojin.

Right at the end of the episode, a tweet from the official account of Attack on Titan which thanked the audience for having supported the one-hour special of the final season part 3 and that, the second half will be released through the fall of 2023.

This means that we will not have more episodes of this anime and that fans will have to be very patient until the rest of the episodes arrive, which should bring an outcome to one of the most beloved stories of recent years and that comes from Hajime Isayama’s hand.

For now, it only remains to remember that the second half of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will be released until fall 2023 And all that remains is to wait for a streaming service to say exactly if it will offer it or not, because we are waiting for a statement from Crunchyroll, which never came.

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 Theme Single Now Available

One of the key elements of Attack on Titan it’s his music and his intro and outro tracks have been memorable enough to listen to over and over again. Now, for the Final Season Part 3 we have the song “Under the Tree” by SiM, the same ones that performed The Rumbling.

The song is available through Spotify, deezer and iTunes Store services. They haven’t uploaded it to YouTube Music yet, but they will surely put it on that digital distribution service soon.

Now, the video published on the Pony Canon channel for the Under the Tree theme has many scenes from the special that we told you about a few paragraphs ago, so many spoilers come.

Excited for the return of Attack on Titan?