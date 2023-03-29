FromLucas Maier close

The ex-commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine makes a prognosis. Russia could start the showdown every summer. A date plays a big role here.

Kiev – Military experts keep expecting a major offensive in the Ukraine war. So far, however, the big “blow” from Russia has not materialized. Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Mushenko admitted to the Ukrainian daily facty a current assessment.

According to Muschenko, the long-awaited large-scale winter offensive did not materialize. “I believe that this is not the offensive that should have taken place,” he told facty In the meantime, Russia is refraining from offensive actions and is concentrating on holding the occupied territories in anticipation of a counteroffensive by Ukraine, as it has done recently Bloomberg reported. The 61-year-old also mentioned a conceivable period of time for an upcoming major offensive.

Offensive by Russia: advance towards the southeast could be a preparation

Meshenko, who commanded Ukraine’s troops until 2019, believes there could be a major offensive in the summer or fall. However, the general also thinks it’s possible “that nothing special will happen this year,” as he said in an interview with factsy indicates.

Ukraine War: When will Russia launch a major offensive? (archive image) © Libkos/dpa

Further advance attempts by Russian troops in the southeast could be preparation for a large-scale escalation in the summer, according to the ex-general. It has recently become known that the Kremlin intends to recruit 400,000 more professional soldiers from April Bloomberg reported.

Plans from Moscow: An anniversary could be the starting point for an offensive

A major offensive by troops controlled by Moscow could take place in August, according to Meshenko. “Taking into account the Russian symbolism, their ideologues ‘grandfathers fought’, ‘we can do it again’, there can be plans that fit into such an ideological shell. This is how the situation arises”. With this statement, the ex-commander refers to the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk.

The hitherto largest tank battle in history marked a turning point in the Second World War for the then Soviet Union. As a result, the Red Army was able to push back the German army until the advance towards Moscow was stopped, like the MDR writes. (Lucas Maier)

