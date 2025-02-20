He Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria of 2025 is in full swing. Since last February 8, Palmenses streets enjoy a jovial atmosphere thanks to masks, costumes or music that for almost two weeks bathe the capital of the island.

With the recent celebration of the Olympics last summer in Paris, this new edition of the Carnival Versa around the Olympic Games. There are about thirty acts that are held by showing this issue: from Galas or concerts to competitions and parades that make this celebration an event of international tourist interest.

After the initial chupinazo, the carnival celebration will last Until next March 16when the current edition will come to an end. Until then, however, there are many activities and events that will delight all the Palmenses.

Parade and ride of the Las Palmas Carnival

Among them there are several ‘big’ days. This is the case of Classic paradewhich will take place on March 1. It will be from 12.00 when hundreds of participants will walk through the streets of the city doing Carnival fashion gala. For anyone who wishes to enjoy the event, this will begin from Pius XIII, in Doramas Park, and will end in the Central Market.

Another of the days marked in red in this celebration is Saturday, March 15, the day of the ride. Then the main streets of the city will bring together the troupes, groups and murgas, dressed in their clothing, to parade. The exit will be starting at 4:00 p.m. From Manuel Becerra, while the parade will throw the curtain on Triana Street.

Likewise, there are many activities that are held throughout this celebration, which includes the following events: