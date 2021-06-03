Marvel continues with its great productions and now it is the turn of the solo movie Black Widow, which since 2020 has undergone certain changes in its premiere, but now has its arrival on the platform official. Disney Plus.

In the following lines we review everything we know so far about the anticipated film starring Scarlett Johansson.

Black Widow release date

After several delays and rethinking in the premiere schedule of Marvel for this year, we already know that Black widow will hit theaters now Disney Plus this July 9, 2021.

Black Widow on Disney Plus: date and cost

Just as it happened recently with the film Cruella, starring Emma Stone, Black widow can be seen in Disney Plus via Premier Access. This modality consists of paying an additional price apart from what you pay monthly for the streaming service.

Black Widow at Disney Plus Premier Access.

In this way, once said transaction has been made, you will be able to enjoy the film from this July 9, 2021 on the same platform where you usually watch your series and movies.

We leave you the prices by country below:

Argentina: 1050 ARS

Chili: $ 12,900

Mexico: 329 MXN

Peru: S / 54.90

USA: US $ 29.99

Will Black Widow hit theaters?

The solo movie of Black widow will make its premiere both in cinemas and on the platform of streaming Disney Plus through Premier Access. It should be noted that its arrival for the public in seats will only be in some countries due to the pandemic, so in Peru you can only see it from home.

Who are the characters in Black Widow?

Here is the main list of actors and characters who play in the new Marvel film, Black Widow:

Scarlett Johansson What Black widow or Natasha romanoff

Florence pugh What Yelena Belova , A second Black widow

David harbor What Red Guardian or Alexei Shostakov

Rachel Weisz What Melina vostokoff or Iron maiden

OT Fagbenle What Mason (It has been rumored that he could also be the one hiding behind the mask of Taskmaster)

Black Widow Synopsis

The official synopsis published on the same platform Disney Plus explains the following:

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, fights a dangerous conspiracy as she faces her worst battle yet: the past she left behind before becoming an avenger. Being a spy was not easy at all, but it is time to go back to the roots even though evil lurks at every step ”.

Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow

In such a way, we are clearly facing an origin story of the character. Remember that Black widow died in the movie of Avengers Endgame making a great sacrifice to obtain the soul gem.

Black Widow Trailer

Today June 3, Marvel released a new exclusive trailer for Black widow presented by actress Scarlett Johansson. In case you haven’t seen it yet, we leave it below for you.