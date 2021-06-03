Marvel continues with its great productions and now it is the turn of the solo movie Black Widow, which since 2020 has undergone certain changes in its premiere, but now has its arrival on the platform official. Disney Plus.
In the following lines we review everything we know so far about the anticipated film starring Scarlett Johansson.
Black Widow release date
After several delays and rethinking in the premiere schedule of Marvel for this year, we already know that Black widow will hit theaters now Disney Plus this July 9, 2021.
Black Widow on Disney Plus: date and cost
Just as it happened recently with the film Cruella, starring Emma Stone, Black widow can be seen in Disney Plus via Premier Access. This modality consists of paying an additional price apart from what you pay monthly for the streaming service.
In this way, once said transaction has been made, you will be able to enjoy the film from this July 9, 2021 on the same platform where you usually watch your series and movies.
We leave you the prices by country below:
- Argentina: 1050 ARS
- Chili: $ 12,900
- Mexico: 329 MXN
- Peru: S / 54.90
- USA: US $ 29.99
Will Black Widow hit theaters?
The solo movie of Black widow will make its premiere both in cinemas and on the platform of streaming Disney Plus through Premier Access. It should be noted that its arrival for the public in seats will only be in some countries due to the pandemic, so in Peru you can only see it from home.
Who are the characters in Black Widow?
Here is the main list of actors and characters who play in the new Marvel film, Black Widow:
- Scarlett Johansson What Black widow or Natasha romanoff
- Florence pugh What Yelena Belova, A second Black widow
- David harbor What Red Guardian or Alexei Shostakov
- Rachel Weisz What Melina vostokoff or Iron maiden
- OT Fagbenle What Mason (It has been rumored that he could also be the one hiding behind the mask of Taskmaster)
Black Widow Synopsis
The official synopsis published on the same platform Disney Plus explains the following:
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, fights a dangerous conspiracy as she faces her worst battle yet: the past she left behind before becoming an avenger. Being a spy was not easy at all, but it is time to go back to the roots even though evil lurks at every step ”.
In such a way, we are clearly facing an origin story of the character. Remember that Black widow died in the movie of Avengers Endgame making a great sacrifice to obtain the soul gem.
Black Widow Trailer
Today June 3, Marvel released a new exclusive trailer for Black widow presented by actress Scarlett Johansson. In case you haven’t seen it yet, we leave it below for you.
