At the beginning of each month, citizens await the income of their pension. Those people who receive a retirement or disability pension from Social Security receive an amount each month. To this money we must add two extraordinary payments a year. Pensioners receive extra payments in June and November.

For this reason, this June, pensioners will receive one more pinch, the extra summer pay. These extraordinary payments are of the same amount as an ordinary one, which means that this month, retirees will receive their double payment, two identical monthly payments. Which means that citizens will earn double what they usually earn with their ordinary pension, something that always comes in handy for the summer holidays. In addition, due to the revaluation of pensions, pensioners will receive a higher amount.

Those pensioners who are beneficiaries of a permanent disability due to an accident at work or an occupational disease will receive this extra payment in another way. It is not that they are not entitled to extraordinary pay, it will be prorated in the 12 monthly payments, as explained by Social Security.

When is the June 2023 pension collected?



Social Security pays pensions between the 1st and 4th of the month, but banks can pay their clients earlier. Depending on the bank in which citizens have their pension domiciled, they may receive this benefit earlier. The amounts for this group of the population have increased by 8.5%, thanks to the pension reform.

In practice, an agreement between financial institutions establishes that pensioners can receive this payment in advance. During the last days of the month of June, the banks will pay the extra pay to the pensioners, along with the ordinary pension for the month. Therefore, banks usually advance the payment of pensions by approximately one week, so it is common for citizens to collect their pension between the 24th and 25th.

Related News



The banks that usually advance the income of their pensions are CaixaBank, BBVA, Unicaja, Sabadell, Santander, Abanca, Bankinter or ING. The exact day the money is deposited depends on each bank and may vary depending on the month. Although some entities enter the money earlier, the truth is that at the beginning of July citizens will be able to count on their pension and their extra pay.