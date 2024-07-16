ANDThis Friday, July 26, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will officially begin. Therefore, the opening ceremony will take place, as usual, and will be broadcast live on the multiplatform Claro Sports.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Photo:iStock Share

The broadcast can be seen through four channels that are enabled in Clear Television: 1502, 1503, 1504 and 1504 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505 in SDIf you do not have Claro Television, you can watch it on the Mi Claro App, the YouTube channel and on the clarosports.com website.

The long-awaited moment will be narrated by Alberto Lati, a specialist journalist, who will be reporting what happens there from 11:30 am, Colombia time.

Where will the opening ceremony be held?

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, The opening ceremony will be held somewhere other than a stadiumwhich has sports fans with high expectations.

The ceremony will take place throughout the Seine riverwhere a parade is planned in which delegations from this great international multi-sport event will participate.

Seine river. Photo:iStock Share

The same way, Hundreds of athletes will parade on boats in front of thousands of people on the river that runs through Paris for six kilometersThe route will end in front of the Plaza del Trocadero, where the cauldron is expected to be lit.

How many Colombian athletes will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

There are 61 athletes who are newcomers and 16 who took part in the Intercollegiate Games

Within the national delegation, there are: 52 women and 37 men“There are 61 athletes who are debuting and 16 who took part in the Intercollegiate Games,” the Ministry of Transport reported.

The 89 Colombians qualified in 18 sports: football; cycling; athletics; boxing; archery; weightlifting; wrestling; gymnastics; swimming; golf; equestrian; canoeing; fencing; sailing; tennis; triathlon; judo and skateboarding.

But that’s not all, since, according to Mindeporte, there will be two disciplines for the debut: canoeing, thanks to Manuela Gómez, who qualified in the Pan American Championship, and BMX freestyle, thanks to Queen Saray Villegas.

