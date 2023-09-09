‘Perdóname’ is the new novel that América Televisión has just announced. Viewers were more than surprised to see the new protagonists of this production and they are none other than Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos. The reason? The driver’s ampay with Fiorella Retiz and his subsequent separation from his wife and mother of his children.

In the soap opera trailer ‘Forgive me’, you can see the intriguing listen to “Love can do everything?”, suggesting that the story will tell a relationship between both characters. The television host Aldo Miyashiro will give life to Lito Acosta, while Erika Villalobos It will be Lara Ferrara. In the first images of the trailer you can see how Lara is harassed by questions about what she thinks after Lito’s release from prison.

Preview of ‘Perdóname’ with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos

When is the novel ‘Perdóname’ released?

The release date has not yet been confirmed, but what is certain is that The soap opera ‘Perdóname’ will be part of América Televisión’s programming this September. The producers of ‘Luz de luna’, ‘Maricucha’ and ‘Amor de madre’ are the same ones who will be at the helm of the new production that will star Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro. On the other hand, like the vast majority of América Televisión content, the soap opera can also be seen on America TV GO.

What is ‘Perdóname’, the new América TV novel, about?

The synopsis of this soap opera will take us to a world where the wounds left by love between the characters of Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos they remain: “In this story, we will learn that forgiveness is a path full of obstacles, but also of redemption and love. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this story full of emotions and second chances?”

In the trailer, we can see how Lito is released from prison and says goodbye to his cellmates. On the other hand, Lara is just at an event where the press attended and upon hearing this news they did not hesitate to ask her about what happened. We can see how the actress is shocked and has to be removed from the scene by her assistant, played by Alexandra Graña.

