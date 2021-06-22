The case is being tried by the former head of the royal court, Basem Awadallah, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid.

The Jordanian State Security Court affirmed, on Tuesday, its keenness to expedite the resolution of the issue of destabilizing Jordan, which has become known as “sedition”, in order to reveal the truth.

At the beginning of its second session to consider the case, the court issued a response to the defenses raised by the two defense attorneys during the previous session, which was held on Monday.

During its session today, the court heard the rest of the Public Prosecution’s witnesses.

The court decided to approve the request of the defendants and their defense attorneys, and to postpone hearing the case for that purpose until next Sunday.

It also decided to give secrecy to the case accused of destabilizing Jordan, given its connection to the security and secrets of the state.

And earlier this June, the State Security Court charged Awadallah and Sharif Hassan with incitement to oppose the existing political regime in the Kingdom, and “carrying out actions that endanger the safety and security of society and inciting sedition.”