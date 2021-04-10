The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship started on March 28 with the Bahrain GP. After this premiere, the activity for three weeks until the weekend of April 16, 17 and 18 in which the engines will roar again with the second grand prix of the season, the Emilia Romagna GP that takes place in the Italian circuit of Ímola. In total, and if the coronavirus pandemic does not prevent it, the 2021 calendar will consist of a record number of races: 23.

The remainder of the 2021 calendar

04/18: Emilia Romagna GP (Ímola)

2/05: Portuguese GP (Portimao)

05/09: Spanish GP (Barcelona)

05/23: Monaco GP (Monte Carlo)

06/06: Azerbaijan GP (Baku)

06/13: Canadian GP (Montreal)

06/27: French GP (Le Castellet)

07/04: Austrian GP (Spielberg)

07/18: British GP (Silverstone)

08/01: Hungarian GP (Hungaroring)

08/29: Belgian GP (Spa-Francorchamps)

5/09: Netherlands GP (Zandvoort)

09/12: Italian GP (Monza)

09/26: Russian GP (Sochi)

3/10: Singapore GP (Marina Bay)

10/10: Japanese GP (Suzuka)

10/24: United States GP (Austin)

10/31: Mexican GP (Mexico City)

07/11: Brazilian GP (Sao Paulo)

11/28: Australian GP (Melbourne)

5/12: Saudi Arabian GP (Jeddah)

12/12: Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina)

Schedules: What time is the Formula 1 race in Ímola?

Friday April 16 Country Free 1 Free Practice 2 Spain 11:30 15:00 Argentina 06:30 10:00 chili 06:30 10:00 Mexico 03:30 07:00 Colombia 04:30 08:00 USA 05:30 09:00 Peru 04:30 08:00

Saturday April 17 Country Free Practice 3 Classification Spain 12:00 15:00 Argentina 07:00 10:00 chili 07:00 10:00 Mexico 04:00 07:00 Colombia 05:00 08:00 USA 06:00 09:00 Peru 05:00 08:00

Sunday April 18 Country Career Spain 15:00 Argentina 10:00 chili 10:00 Mexico 07:00 Colombia 08:00 USA 09:00 Peru 08:00

TV: Where to watch the Emilia Romagna GP on television and on the Internet?

The 2021 F1 World Cup it will be able to be followed by television in DAZN F1 in Spain. Argentina, Colombia and Chile will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports, Mexico will broadcast it on Channel 9 Televisa and Peru on Fox Sports 3 and ESPN. In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. In addition, on AS.com you can follow live both free practice, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. And you will also find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis …