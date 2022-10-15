When is the next match of the Colombian National Team in the U-17 World Cup?

Colombia This Saturday he achieved his first victory in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cupwhich is played in India, with a clear victory against the national team China (0-2), with two goals from the fast Linda Calcedo.

The Colombian striker Calcedo demonstrated again during this day why she was key to achieving the pass to this competition during the America Cup last July, with two goals scored in minutes 9 and 23, leaving the match on track.

The first goal attempt of the game had come from the Colombian Orianna in minute 2, who had a reply the following minute from the Chinese Huo Yuexin.

what’s coming

Then came the two goals from Calcedo and a new failed attempt in the 27th minute of Huo Yuexin.

And when it seemed that the end of the first half of the match would come without any more surprises, Colombia experienced an electric stoppage time, with up to three goal attempts in three minutes.

In the second half, the two teams would share six goal attempts each, but the score would remain the same until the end of the match, despite the fact that the Asian team pressed in the last minutes.

Colombia will face Mexico next Tuesday, October 18e in the last game of the group stage, while China, who had added a victory on the first day against the Americans, will have to face Spain.

