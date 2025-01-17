With the beginning of a new year and after a few days of Christmas vacation, many are wondering When will they be able to enjoy a few days off again? without having to take vacations from work in order to take a trip or have some time off. By 2025, in all the autonomous communities of Spain a total of 12 holidays to which are added another two of a local nature that each town council must decide. In the case of Catalonia, we will have to wait a few months to enjoy a long weekend again.

When is the next holiday weekend in Catalonia?



The next long weekend in which the citizens of Lleida, Girona, Barcelona and Tarragona will be able to enjoy their holidays will come in mid-April on the occasion of Holy Week. In this way, Catalans will not have to go to their workplace or the April 17 (Holy Thursday) nor the April 18 (Good Friday). This, added to the two subsequent days, which are weekends, will mean that a total of four days off can be combined in a bridge that lasts from April 17 to the 20th of the same month.

All holidays in Catalonia in 2025

