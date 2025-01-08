After the arrival of the Three Wise Men, the Christmas holidays have officially ended. It is time to return to the work routine, which means, at the same time, looking at the calendar to find holidays and long weekend opportunities with which to disconnect.

Overall, the 2025 calendar has more opportunities than the 2024 calendar to bridge holidays. The communities have their own holidays, regional and local, which allow the calendar to be configured in a way that is more favorable for the worker’s rest.

The regulations establish 14 annual national festivals non-recoverable, remunerated and mandatory. Of these 14 holidays, two are chosen by each City Council. Of the other 12 remaining, nine are of a mandatory national nature and cannot be replaced unless they coincide with national holidays, such as January 1. The other three national holidays are optional, that is, they can be replaced by the autonomous communities, another trump card that the communities play with.

The work calendar in the Community of Madrid

The calendar of the Community of Madrid specifies what those 14 holidays will be. As established by the Workers’ Statute, two are elected by the City Councils.









The 2025 work calendar of the Community of Madrid has 12 holidays, in addition to the two that each city council will set. Good Thursday and Good Friday will be a holiday and the Spanish Constitution Day remains. +Info: pic.twitter.com/JhWmynTf3j — Community of Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) January 7, 2025

In Madrid, the first quarter of the year is not notable for containing a large number of holidays. In fact, there won’t be any -unlike other communities whose calendar does allow it- until Easterwhich this year falls in April.

This means that since January 6last holiday, until April 17Maundy Thursday, Madrid residents will have to make do with weekends or any days off they may have due to their jobs.

In total, between one holiday and another 91 days will pass. The positive part is that between April and May two bridges will be concentrated that can compensate for the lack of them until then.

The first is Easter, from April 17 to 20. The second, the bridge for Community Day, which joins Worker’s Day and, in turn, the weekend. May 1st is Thursday, May 2nd is Friday, and May 3rd and 4th will be Saturday and Sunday.