The technical director of Colombia, Nestor Lorenzo, celebrated the “daring” and “courage” of his coaches to beat 1-0 against Venezuela this Thursday on the first date of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

“I liked (…) the patience, the daring, the courage” that Colombia showed to “unlock” the match against Vinotinto, Lorenzo said at a press conference after the match, played in Barranquilla, in the Colombian Caribbean.

(Gerard Piqué, ‘in one piece’ due to Shakira’s bombing: will he have a third child?)(‘Look, friend…’: this is what Luis Díaz’s family said to Agmeth Escaf in Colombia-Venezuela)

Don’t worry?

the goal of Rafael Santos Borre At minute 46, he gave the Colombian team courage in Lorenzo’s debut in official matches. The goal of the coffee victory came thanks to a good header from the pique to the ground of the brand new reinforcement of the Werder Bremen German Rafael Santos Borré, after a cross from the winger John Arias.

“We reinvented ourselves in the second half and took center stage in the game,” added the Argentine strategist, a former assistant to Jose Pekerman, who considered his rival on duty a “very tough team”.

Rafael Santos Borre and Nestor Lorenzo. See also Video: This is how they welcomed the striker Duván Zapata to his new team

Although the best of Colombia emerged in the second half, the helmsman maintained that he liked the first part of the match “despite the inaccuracies, the goals we missed.”

what’s coming

On the second date of the extensive regional pre-world cup, which will be played on Tuesday, Colombia will visit Chile in Santiago, while Venezuela will receive Paraguay in Maturín.

The National Team is ready to face this second game that will be at 7:30 p.m., Colombian time, and can be seen on Canal Caracol.

(Armando Benedetti says that boos in the Barranquilla Metropolitano were not for him)