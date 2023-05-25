The rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United has been present for many years, but in recent times, with the sustained growth of those currently led by Pep Guardiola, we can see more entertaining and highly competitive matches between these clubs, who will now bid to be crowned in the FA Cup.
It is precisely in this contest that the faces “Citizens” and “Red Devils” will be seen again, but many fans wonder when and where will this classic showdown be. We reveal it to you.
When is the next derby between Manchester City and Manchester United played?
The next Derby between Manchester City and Manchester United will be for the 2023 FA Cup final, which will take place on Saturday June 3, 2023at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be at 11 AM Argentine time, and at 3 local time in England.
How did each club reach the FA Cup final?
Manchester City was the first to qualify for the final, beating Sheffield United 3-0 in the semifinals with a hat-trick from Mahrez. In the second semi, United did the same by eliminating Brighton on penalties (0-0 in 120 minutes).
What will happen in the event of a draw in the 2022/23 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United?
In the event of a tie, extra time and/or penalty shootouts will be used if necessary.
Which club won the last FA Cup?
It was Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool who managed to take the title by beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
