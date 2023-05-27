Soccer fans are eager to witness one of the most exciting duels in the world: the clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
The classic between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is always a confrontation full of emotion, rivalry and football quality. Both teams will seek to do their best to win and leave their mark on the history of this prestigious matchup.
When will the next Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?
The date is already marked on the calendar: July 29, 2023. However, what makes it even more special is that this time it will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, United States, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.
How have the Clásicos been this season?
This season, the teams have starred in an intense rivalry, with surprising results in previous clashes. Real Madrid have obtained two victories in clásicos, prevailing with a resounding 3-1 in La Liga and an impressive 0-4 in the Copa del Rey. For its part, FC Barcelona has achieved three consecutive victories: an exciting 3-1 win in the Spanish Super Cup final, an agonizing 2-1 win in La Liga thanks to Kessié’s late goal, and a close 0-1 win in the Copa del Rey.
We cannot forget the confrontation last summer in the preseason, where the Catalans took the victory with a spectacular goal from Raphinha, leaving the score at 1-0. These previous meetings have only increased the expectation and interest of the fans for the next clash.
Supporters of both clubs are already preparing to witness this great football spectacle on the Soccer Champions Tour. AT&T Stadium will witness a game that promises to be exciting, with world-class players and dazzling tactical strategies.
El clásico is much more than a football match. It is a sports battle that transcends geographical barriers and unites millions of fans around the world. We will all be keeping an eye on July 29 to witness this epic clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Let the countdown begin!
