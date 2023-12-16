Although many long to have a beautiful winter weather with white landscapes, you must be attentive to the announcements of the authorities, since the fall of snow It also involves falling trees, dangerous roads and power outages, and in the case of Texas They have to prepare for those situations.

It is worth remembering that during the last three winter seasons it has been produced storms in Texas and, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAAfor its acronym in English), these will be the conditions expected for this winter in the lone star state.

Based on the forecasts, it is considered that the El Niño climate phenomenon, which appears after four years in this season, will cause the north of Texas have a chance of lower than normal temperatures throughout the winter. It should be remembered that El Niño is a climate pattern related to the warming of the surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean that has effects throughout the world.

Due to this phenomenon, wetter weather conditions will be recorded throughout the southern part of the United States. USA, reason why NOAA is pointing out that it is possible that in eastern Texas Above-average rainfall is recorded. austin It is one of the areas where you should expect slightly above normal rain as well as sleet.

According to the media Austin American-Statesman, The child will make the odds of snowfall in the state are greater, since it will encourage the formation of ice. In fact, in Amarillo the first snowfall of the season last Saturday due to a large storm system and a cold front that impacted several areas of the country. And it is expected that the winter weather stay throughout the week.

On the other hand, the portal Texas Storm Chasers, He explained that the cold air could cause rain to turn into snow Wednesday through Thursday morning in parts of the Panhandle and western Texas. Although this will depend on the trajectory of the winds.

Texas will experience a colder winter.

Parts of Texas will continue to experience drought

Although in various parts of the state it is being considered that there will be greater rainfall during the winter 2023, some parts could see the drought continue.

According to estimates, in the west of Texas, along with New Mexico, parts of eastern Arizona and southern Colorado the drought will persist. In turn at the eastern end of Texas conditions could improve.