The anime premieres of the spring 2022 season keep coming and among them is Spy x Family. It is a collaboration between CloverWorks Y Wit Studiotwo studies that have stood out a lot in recent years.

As planned, this new proposal premiered at 8:30 am PT on April 9, which would be at 10:30 am according to Mexico City time. They must make the adjustment regarding their time zone.

It will be from the time mentioned before that each of the new episodes can be seen in Crunchyrollwhich is the video on demand service in charge of your location.

From this platform it can be seen in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States. In charge of directing the anime is Kazuhiro Furuhashiwho directed Hunter x Hunter.

In this case the 1999 version, while kazuaki shimada from The Promised Neverland adapts the original character designs from Tatsuya Endo to the anime of Spy x Family.

Regarding the music, it is the responsibility of (K)NoW_NAME. Official Hige Dandism sing the opening theme MIXED NUTSand the closing one comes from Gen Hoshinowhich interprets Kigeki. All of them contribute their talent to this new production from Japan.

Spy x Family is a story of espionage and counterespionage

But what is this new anime itself? Well, it is based on the manga of the same name, where there are two nations that are very reminiscent of those that were the divided Germany after World War II.

They are about ostania Y Westalis, in a world that is still experiencing a time similar to the Cold War. That’s why there are spies and intelligence services involved. Among them is the agent twilightat the service of WISE from Westalis.

He’s on a secret mission to get closer Donovan Desmondleader of a major political party in ostania. It’s part of the Operation Strixand the idea is that he must become a family man to reach Desmond.

But in order to do so, you must first have a family of your own. This is how he assumes the identity of the psychiatrist Loid Forgerwho is married to Yor and has a daughter Anya. It seems that Loid you can go ahead with no problem.

The problem is that in Spy x Family They are all more than they seem. While twilightaliases Loidhe is a spy Yor She is a professional assassin disguised as an office worker.

As to Anya, can read the minds of others. So in this family everyone has their secrets but they look for a way to live with each other and keep up appearances. All for the common good, since world peace is in your hands.

We will have to see how this anime develops and how it will adapt the story created by Tatsuya Endo. At least the team involved gives confidence in good things for the future.

Source.