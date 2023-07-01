Within the boom of movies based on famous videogames such as Super Mario Bros and other important franchises, “Five nights at Freddy’s” will hit movie theaters this year. This video game, which was released in 2014 on computers, on cell phones as an application, and even on the Play Station 4 and Play Station 5 consoles, took approximately eight years to make a movie. In this note we tell you when we will have it in national territory and where we can see it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDIe0PF7grE

When does the “FNAF” movie premiere in Peru?

The release date of the movie “Five nights at Freddy’s”, also known as “FNAF” by its acronym, will be on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the Peru, that is to say, a week after its first arrival in movie theaters internationally.

When does the movie “FNAF” come out in Latin America?

Interestingly, this film will be seen first in Latin America before in USA, the country you are from. The first countries that will have this film are Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay on Thursday, October 26, while the next day it will be released in the North American giant.

Thursday October 26: Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay

Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay Friday October 27: USA

USA Thursday November 2: Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia.

Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia. Friday November 3: Spain

Spain Thursday, November 9: Chile and Ecuador

What is the minimum age to watch “FNAF”?

According to the website nintenduo, that has determined the age classification of each country according to its system of content equivalences for cinema at the global level, this film in Peruvian territory is not recommended for children under 14 years of age. However, this does not mean that children cannot see it; On the contrary, they can attend as long as they are accompanied by an adult, since it is a horror movie.

When will the movie “FNAF” come out on Netflix?

In accordance with Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions — house in charge of the production of the film — confirmed that it will be seen on Netflix and on all streaming platforms from October 27, 2023. The date will be close to the Halloween holidays and it will be released together with Saw X, a movie with which it competes.

