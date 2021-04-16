Mortal Kombat, the long-awaited action film based on the popular fighting video game franchise of the same name, has already been released in theaters in some countries around the world. In the following days, fans will also be able to watch it online through the streaming platform HBO Max.

The film, which brings characters like Raiden, Sub-Zero and Sonya Blade back to the big screen, has R rating and, according to its director, it will preserve the essence of the video game. The first reviews confirm the presence of the gore so characteristic of the original material.

Check below the release dates of Mortal Kombat in different countries and how to watch online this great fight of warriors in which the classic fatalities will not be lacking.

When is the Mortal Kombat 2021 movie coming out?

The film will be released in the United States on April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, as it had already announced in its trailer for 2021 releases. These are the theatrical release dates for various Latin American countries:

Argentina – Thursday April 15, 2021

Mexico – Thursday, April 15, 2021

Colombia – Thursday April 22, 2021

Ecuador – Thursday April 29, 2021

Paraguay – Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Where to see the full Mortal Kombat movie?

Mortal Kombat opens in theaters in the countries where this activity is operating, such as the United States, Mexico and Colombia. Likewise, the tape can be enjoyed through the HBO Max streaming service, which is not yet enabled in Latin America. The film will be available on the platform for free for 31 days after its US premiere.

How to watch the Mortal Kombat premiere on HBO Max?

In the United States, you can watch Mortal Kombat online from various devices via HBO Max, a streaming service priced at $ 15 per month. The film will be available there for free for 31 days after its release in the US The platform will only be available in Peru and other Latin American countries at the end of June 2021.

However, you can watch the movie online from Peru and different countries thanks to a VPN, a software that allows you to disguise your location and transfer it virtually to any corner of the world. With it, you can pretend that you are in the United States to enter HBO Max.

The most popular VPNs are NordVPN and ExpressVPN, which can be added as a plug-in in Google Chrome or downloaded from the Play Store for use on mobile devices.

Mortal Kombat official poster with the main characters. Photo: MKMovie / Twitter

What will happen in Mortal Kombat, the movie?

Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, the cryomancer Sub-Zero, to hunt down fighter Cole Young. Commander Jax, who has the same dragon mark as the sportsman, advises him to search for Sonya Blade.

In the temple of the god Lord Raiden, Cole will train with the warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and Kano with a view to participating in Mortal Kombat against the enemies of Outworld.

Simon McQuoid, director of the feature film, indicated that this will be true to the essence of the video games that inspired it. “We wanted to make sure we gave those more representative and nostalgic movements. Sub-Zero’s moves are straight out of the game, ”explained Lewis Tan, who will play Cole.

Mortal Kombat: Trailer

Mortal Kombat – synopsis

In Mortal Kombat, the MMA fighter Cole Young he is used to getting beaten up for money, he is unaware of his heritage and the reason why Emperor Shang Tsung of Outworld has sent his greatest warrior Sub-Zero, a cryomancer from another world, to haunt him.

Fearing for the safety of his family, he goes in search of Sonya Blade on the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself in the temple of Lord raiden, an elder god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here he trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face the greatest champions on the planet against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Will Cole be strong enough to unlock his arcana and control the immense power from within his soul in time to save his family and stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat: Trailer 2

Mortal Kombat 2021: cast

Lewis tan

Jessica McNamee

Josh lawson

Adanobu asano

Mehcad Brooks

Ludi lin

Chin han

Joe Taslim

Hiroyuki Sanada

Max huang

Sisi Stringer

Matilda kimber

Laura Brent.

Liu Kang and Kung Lao are two classic characters that will appear in the new Mortal Kombat movie. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Mortal Kombat Characters

Cole Young

Sonya blade

Kano

Raiden

Jackson ‘Jax’ Bridges

Liu Kang

Shang tsung

Sub-Zero

Scorpion

Kung Lao

Mileena

Emily young

Allison Young.