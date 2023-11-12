When is the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary? | The 72nd edition of the international competition, in which 85 candidates will participate, including Miss Venezuela, Diana Silva, will take place in San Salvador, at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium. Likewise, the organization recently reported that the preliminary contest will not be broadcast on YouTube. Where can she be seen? HERE we tell you.

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 pm (Venezuela time) at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador.

In this stage of the competition, the 85 candidates, including Diana Silva, Miss Venezuela, will parade in a swimsuit and evening dress before the qualifying jury.

Likewise, the main ceremony, in which the winner will be known, will take place on Saturday, November 18 in the same space mentioned above.

These are the schedules of the preliminary and main competition of Miss Universe 2023. Photo: missuniverse/ Instagram

WHERE TO SEE the preliminary of Miss Universe 2023?

According to the latest announcement from the Miss Universe organization, starting this year the preliminary of the contest will no longer be broadcast for free on YouTube. Instead, they will use Live Bash.

“Say goodbye to YouTube streams; secure your place with our blockchain-powered player. Plus, own the moment with a digital copy to watch again whenever you want!” reads the post on its official Instagram account.

They also clarified that to enjoy the event, they must purchase their virtual tickets through https://missuniverse.livebash.com. The price reaches a sum of 5 dollars, that is, approximately 180 bolivars, according to the rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

It should be noted that You will be able to follow all the incidents of the competition live through La República.

You must purchase virtual tickets to be able to view the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2023. Photo: missuniverse/ Instagram

Diana Silva in Miss Universe 2023: how is her participation going?

Approximately a week ago, Diana Silva left for El Salvador to prepare all the details of her participation in the Miss Universe. Through her official Instagram account she has been sharing all of her development in the contest, and she has already been seen talking about her social work in favor of women and adolescents in Venezuela and the world.

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition will take place at 10.00 pm (Venezuela time). Remember that you can follow all the incidents HERE in La República.

