Michael Bolton arrives in Guadalajara to offer a concert for his fans from Guadalajara, this Monday June 12 at 9:00 p.m.

The American singer will perform at the Telmex Auditorium Located in Zapopan. The Ticket prices range from 540 to 2,700 pesosaccording to the Ticketmaster page.

Michael Bolton will have a gift for his Mexican fans as he will share his new single “Beautiful World”.

“The multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and Emmy-nominated artist continues to tour the world with his music and returns to Mexico. The American has sold more than 65 million records around the world and will arrive in Mexico to share, “Beautiful World” his new single, ”says Super Boletos.

So far only two zones have been sold out, so there are still several tickets at different prices.

Michael Bolton will perform in Mexico City

Days before arriving in Guadalajara, Michael Bolton will make a stop at Mexico City to perform in concert at the CDMX Arena on Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 p.m.

The prices of these tickets are 628 to 2 thousand 824 pesos and can be purchased on the Super Tickets page.

