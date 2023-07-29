This Saturday the matches of the third round of the Leagues Cup will begin, a phase that ends next Monday with the match between Sporting Kansas City and Chivas del Guadalajara.
So far, the clubs that lead each of the groups are tigers, Monterey, Lion, America, Chicago Fire, cincinnati, Toluca, Mazatlan, Dynamo, inter miami, F.C. Dallas, Philadelphia, D.C. United, Atlas and New England Revolution.
Undoubtedly, of the 15 groups, there is an even duel between Liga MX and MLS, where 8 Major League Soccer clubs are leaders by 7 of the Mexican competition.
When is the knockout phase of the Leagues Cup played?
On the other hand, the direct elimination matches in the competition will begin next Wednesday, August 3. In the first game of the direct phase will be Inter Miami, who expects a rival.
The team where the Argentine star Lionel Messi plays is, so far, one of the teams that has added two consecutive victories, tying his ticket to the next round.
The other is the Philadelphia Union, who has two wins in the Leagues Cup.
When do the round of 16 games start?
Regarding the round of 16, these will start on Monday, August 7.
When do the quarterfinal games start?
On the other hand, the quarterfinals begin on Saturday, August 12.
Undoubtedly, a tight agenda is coming in terms of matches of said competition.
