The International Balloon Festival (FIG) in Leon, Guanajuato, It is one of the most anticipated events of the year for all Mexicans and tourists from other countries. For the 2024 edition, the date has already been confirmed and the start date of ticket sales has been announced.

Through the official FIG website it was announced that the 2024 edition will take place from November 15-18 in the Metropolitan Park of León, Guanajuato.

This year, the festival will welcome more than 20 countries and 200 hot air balloons that will fill the sky with color, in addition to a wide variety of activities.

International concerts, Magic Night (light and music show), drone show and a wide variety of gastronomic options are expected.

When do tickets for the International Balloon Festival go on sale?

In addition to announcing the date of the International Balloon Festival, the event’s official website announced when the first phase of ticket sales will begin.

(Photo: International Balloon Festival, León Mx)

“Set your alarm for this Wednesday, July 31st and be among the first to secure your spot at the Festival of Festivals,” was shared on the FIG account.

It is important to note that tickets for each of the FIG activities will be sold through eticket, where the complete list of packages available is already displayed.

Activities of the International Balloon Festival 2024

Balloon Inflation and Takeoff: Every day of the festival, at 6:30 in the morning, 200 balloons will be inflated and launched simultaneously, including special figures and airships, creating one of the most colorful and visually striking spectacles.

Magical Night: At 7:00 p.m., the balloons anchored to the ground will be part of a light and music show that promises to be unforgettable. This event will be repeated every night of the festival, offering a magical experience to attendees.

(Photo: International Balloon Festival, León Mx)

Zeppelin Show: Another highlight is the Zeppelin Show, a unique experience at the festival, which will take place every morning at 06:30 in the Zeppelin Zone. This majestic spectacle promises to leave everyone in awe.