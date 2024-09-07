Buying a home in the United States is becoming more and more complicated for most people. That is why it is worth knowing the advice of the specialists to make a smart decision and make a correct investment in the real estate market.

Currently, given high mortgage rates and high property costs, buying a house is very complicated. But personal finance expert Bryan Kuderna provided a series of tips through the medium Fox News Digital to achieve that goal.

He assured that It is necessary for Americans to discover that it is still possible to become homeowners, but to do so they must ask themselves a series of questions and stop procrastinating.

He said that While housing prices are on the rise, rental costs have also increased, So for many people, this is the right time to make the decision to invest in real estate. But before you do, ask yourself the following questions.

What is your credit score?

The first question Kuderna recommends asking yourself is, what your credit score is and what loan opportunities it entails.

He explained that A score of at least 740 is ideal for new buyers as it is usually associated with better loan conditions.

He also recommended obtaining approval before beginning a home buying process, as this way you will be able to know how much mortgage credit will they give you and have a frame of reference as to what type of property is available to you.

Learn the 30 percent rule when buying a home

The financial specialist recommended that those interested in purchasing a home consider the 30 percent rule to determine exactly how much they will be able to spend on their mortgage.

Basically this means that the owners must keep your monthly payments related to the purchase of the property at 30 percent or less of their average income.

He also said that The buyer must be prepared to stay in the location for at least five years. This is because you have to take into account all the costs involved, for example, the down payment, which mostly goes only to interest, so if you don’t wait long enough, you will find that you will barely recover your money when you sell the house.

When buying a property, don’t forget about insurance

Before making the decision to buy a house, Consider that you will need to have life insurance and an emergency fund. The specialist warned that if you depend on credit cards or other types of financing in your daily life, you will not be able to maintain the debts that a property entails.

And when you do the math, be realistic. Base the figures on a reliable annual income and not on a year that was outstanding, because the conditions may not be the same and you may not be able to keep your finances healthy.