In the Holy Week or Greater Week As part of religious events, the Procession of Silencean act that attracts attention, but what does it mean and when is it carried out?

The Procession of Silence It takes place on the night of Good Fridayas part of the solemn tradition of the Easter. This date coincides with the commemoration of Jesus' death on the cross.

There are several processions of silence in Mexico that stand out for their way of representing:

1. Procession of Silence of San Luis Potosí: It is one of the oldest and most famous in Mexico. It has been celebrated since 1595 and is characterized by the participation of thousands of penitents who walk the streets of the Historic Center in silence and with lit candles.

2. Puebla Procession of Silence: It has been carried out since 1686 and is distinguished by the participation of the images of “The Holy Burial” and “The Sorrowful Virgin”, which are decorated with great solemnity.

Procession of Silence Toluca. PHOTO: Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/CUARTOSCURO

3. Zacatecas Procession of Silence: It has been celebrated since 1823 and is characterized by the route it takes through the cobblestone streets of the Historic Center of Zacatecas, creating an especially mystical atmosphere.

4. Taxco Procession of Silence: It has been carried out since the 17th century and is distinguished by the participation of the “hooded”, who are penitents who wear tunics and hoods that hide their faces.

5. Procession of Silence of Aguascalientes: It has been celebrated since 1947 and is characterized by the participation of music bands that perform funeral marches during the route.

What is the history of the Procession of Silence?

The origin of the Procession of Silence dates back to medieval times, in the Spanish city of Seville. In the 13th century, Franciscan monks began a night procession commemorating the Holy Burial of Christ. This practice spread to other Spanish cities and, with the Spanish conquest, reached Latin America.

In Mexico, the procession of silence is celebrated in different cities with their own characteristics. The first was carried out in Puebla in 1585, by the Franciscan friars.

Silence is the central element. Unlike other processions, where music and singing reign, here only the sound of the penitents' steps is heard, some include funeral songs.

Procession of Silence Querétaro 2023. PHOTO: Adolfo Vladimir/CUARTOSCURO

The images, generally crucified Christ and the Sorrowful Virgin, are decorated. Those who participate in the Procession of Silence can hide their faces, carry lit candles and create an atmosphere of mysticism.

The procession runs through the streets, generally at night, illuminated by the dim light of candles and lanterns. In Mexico, it has been declared intangible cultural heritage in various states, such as San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Zacatecas.