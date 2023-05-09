This Tuesday Eurovision 2023 officially begins with the broadcast of the first semifinal of the European song contest. The first of the evenings can be followed from 9:00 p.m. on La 2 on RTVE, so as not to eliminate the MasterChef broadcast on La 1, and it can also be followed in streaming through RTVE Play.

In November, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced major changes to the voting system. This time the audience will decide the countries that qualify for the semifinals, instead of the professional jury. In addition, viewers in non-participating countries will be able to vote for their favorites online, making the song contest a more universal affair. The votes of the public from the rest of the world will come together and give their points as if they were a country.

In the first semifinal this Tuesday, the two favorites in the bets for the final victory will participate, Sweden and Finland, and France, Germany and Italy will participate as guests, three of the countries already classified for the final, as they are part of the Big Five founder of the festival. There will be a total of 15 candidates who will opt for Saturday’s pass, of which 10 will classify. They will act, in this order:

1. Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings.

2. Malta: The Busker – Dance (Our Own Party).

3. Serbia: Luke Black – Samo My Se Spava.

4. Latvia: Sudden Lights – Aijā.

5. Portugal: Mimicat – Oh heart.

6. Ireland: Wild Youth – We Are One.

7. Croatia: Let 3 – Mom SC!

8. Switzerland: Remo Forrer – water gun.

9. Israel: Noah Kirel – Unicorn

10. Moldova: Pasha Parfeny – Soarele Yes Moon

11. Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo.

12. Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX – tell me more

13. Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

14. Netherlands: Mia & Dion – Burning Daylight

15. Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.