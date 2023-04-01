Until now, most of the Clausura 2023 Tournament has been played. The general table has taken shape and places have gradually been accommodated for the next round of the tournament.
For now, the general leader of the competition is Rayados de Monterrey, who in just 13 rounds has managed to reach 31 points, setting a new mark in the Liga MX, in addition to having only one setback in the tournament.
The grand final of the contest is agreed to be played between May 25 and 28.
The Tuzos del Pachuca became the Apertura 2022 champion, beating the Diablos Rojos del Toluca in the grand final by a landslide of 8-2.
According to information from the main betting houses, the teams that have the best chance of winning the title are Monterrey, América, Tigres and Toluca.
The Liga MX playoffs will take place on May 6 and 7.
On the other hand, the quarterfinals will be held from May 10 to 14.
The semifinal will take place from May 17 to 21.
#final #Clausura #Liga
Leave a Reply