The Apertura 2023 tournament will be the hundred and tenth edition of the Mexican First Division championship, it will be the 55th short tournament, after the change in the competition format (Prior to the quarterfinal round, there will be a new qualifying phase, called Play-IN, in which the clubs located between positions 7 and 10 of the general table will participate.), with which he will open the 2023-2024 season.
As a particularity, this edition will have a pause in its development due to the celebration of the League Cup 2023a joint tournament with MLS clubs that will take place between July 21 and August 19 in the United States and Canada, and will feature the participation of the 18 Mexican soccer teams.
Given this situation, there are four double days, dates 4 and 5 of the Mexican championship will be scheduled as the Mexican teams are eliminated.
The Final Phase will be played from November 22 and the final will depend on León’s participation as he will also have to play in the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, the Final is scheduled to be held on December 14 or 27 (first leg) or, failing that, December 17 or 30 (return).
