The extreme game show “Exathlon all star 2022″ is about to reach its grand finale and, this Sunday, May 1, the last episode of this season will be broadcast. This reality show, which combines passion with adrenaline, bears a strong resemblance to the Colombian production “Desafío the box”. It is a production of sports competitions, in which the participants risk their lives.

Find out more about the outcome of this show, such as the date of the final, the participants who will be in the last show, the times and the broadcast channel.

When is the final of “Exatlón all star 2022″?

“Exatlón all star” continues to cause emotions. Photo: TV Azteca

The grand finale of “Exatlón all star” It will take place next Sunday, May 1.

Who are the finalists of “Exatlón all star México”?

On Wednesday it was Pato Araujo who said goodbye to reality, on Thursday, Evelyn Guijarro will be eliminated and on Friday, the last one to leave will be David. With this, the three great finalists rise, Koke Guerrero, Matti Álvarez and Heilud Pulido.

What time does “Exatlón all star 2022″ start?

You can see the “Exatlón all star 2022″ at the following times:

Peru and Colombia: 7.30 p.m.

Bolivia and Venezuela: 8.30 pm

Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil: 9.30 pm

On which channel to watch the final of “Exatlón México all star” LIVE?

If you live in Mexico, you can tune into “Exatlón all star” through the chain Aztec One, TV Azteca entertainment signal.

How to watch TV Azteca LIVE?

You can enjoy the program for the channel 101which belongs to the companies of Izzi, Dish, Star TV, Sky and Megacable.

What is “Exathlon all star” about?

Do not miss the incidents of the “Exatlón all star” in La República. Photo: Exathlon

“All Star Exathlon” It is an extreme sports competition that takes place on the beaches of Dominican Republic, in which its contestants test their strength, intelligence and courage through all kinds of challenges. In this edition of stars, the best participants of all seasons were summoned.

Where to see “Exatlón all star 2022″ LIVE ONLINE FREE?

If you don’t have a cable service or a digital platform to watch the show, you can tune in LIVE and ONLINE for FREE through LIVE coverage of The Republic Shows. Know the incidents and details of the final of the competition.