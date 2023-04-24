For the 1st time in history, Manchester United and Manchester City will meet in the FA Cup 🏆🏴 final. It is the oldest tournament in football history. It was created 152 years ago. All that time we had to wait for this duel to take place in the decisive match (it will be on 3/6). pic.twitter.com/8qnHVlj4A1

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 23, 2023