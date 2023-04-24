The final of the FA Cup the same one in which Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other, in a match to win or die.
United comes from beating Brighton from the penalty shootout, after they ended goalless in regular time. In the second shot of sudden death, the English winger Solly March missed his shot and gave the ‘Red Devils’ a pass to the grand final.
For their part, the city team had no impediment in beating Sheffield United 3-0, on an outstanding night for the Algerian Riyad Mahrez, who dispatched with the big spoon and scored a hat-trick.
It will be on June 3 when they meet at Wembley Stadium and where the champion of the contest will be defined. The game will start at 8:00 a.m. Central Mexico time.
Undoubtedly, these matches are usually goals and with wholesale emotions. In the last ten matches the balance is even and there have been 5 victories for Manchester United and 4 for Manchester City, this tells us how tight these types of commitments tend to be.
It is hoped that this time will not be the exception, and both squads throw all the meat on the grill to get the long-awaited cup title.
|
Date
|
Tournament
|
Result
|
Winner
|
01/14/2023
|
premier league
|
2-1
|
M United
|
10/02/2022
|
premier league
|
6-3
|
M.City
|
03/06/2022
|
premier league
|
4-1
|
M.City
|
11/06/2021
|
League Cup
|
2-0
|
M.City
|
01/07/2021
|
League Cup
|
2-0
|
M.City
|
03/07/2021
|
premier league
|
2-0
|
M United
|
03/08/2020
|
premier league
|
2-0
|
M United
|
01/29/2020
|
League Cup
|
1-0
|
M United
|
12/12/2020
|
premier league
|
0-0
|
Tie
|
12/07/2019
|
premier league
|
2-1
|
M United
