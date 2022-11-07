The 2022/23 Europa League group stage is over and teams now understand what awaits them when continental football returns after Christmas. With only the winners of the group stage guaranteed a place in the Round of 16, the teams were battling it out on the final day to get a good result and qualify for the Round of 16.
Here’s what you need to know about the next round draws.
The Round of 16 draw will take place on February 24, 2023 at 11:00 GMT. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
How can I watch the draw for the 2022/23 Europa League Round of 16?
Movistar will show the draw as part of its Europa League coverage. UEFA’s website and social media channels will also display streams with links appearing around the time.
When? In Spain 12:00, in Mexico 5:00 and in Argentina 7:00, Friday, November 24
Where? House of European Football, Nyon, Switzerland
Live TV/streaming? Movistar/UEFA.com
Who is in the draw for the 2022/23 Europa League round of 16?
As the last 16 matches will be played after the Round of 16, we only know the identities of half of the participating clubs.
Those clubs are this season’s Europa League group winners, which include Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Spanish performers Real Betis.
Teams from the same group or federation cannot play against each other. The quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place on March 17.
Qualified teams:
Arsenal
Fenerbahce
Real Betis
Union Saint-Gilloise
real society
Feyenoord
Freiburg
Ferencvaros
The eight winners of the Europa League group stage are those who have already qualified and the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs will be their rivals. The winners of each group play the second leg at home.
The last 16 ties of the Europa League 2022/23 will be played on March 9 and 16.
The draw for the 2022/23 Europa League play-offs will take place on Monday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m. in Spain, 9:00 a.m. in Argentina and 7:00 a.m. in Mexico.
Movistar will offer the draw as part of its Champions League coverage. UEFA’s website and social media channels will also display streams with links appearing around the time.
When? In Spain 12:00, in Mexico 5:00 and in Argentina 7:00, Monday, November 7
Where? House of European Football, Nyon, Switzerland
Live TV/streaming? Movistar +/UEFA.com
When is the Europa League 2022-23 draw?
Some important teams from Europe will participate in the competition. Barcelona is in the Europa League for the second consecutive season, while Sevilla, a specialist in this tournament, is also one of the participants.
The Champions League teams that finish third in their groups are relegated in the Europa League for the knockout round of the play-offs.
16 teams participate in the knockout play-offs. The eight group runners-up will be the seeds in the draw that will face the third-placed group that fall from the Champions League. The winners of their heats will qualify for the round of 16.
Europa League group runners-up
PSV Eindhoven
Rennes
Rome
Union Berlin
manchester united
Midtjylland
Nantes
Monaco
Champions League group 3rd
Ajax
Bayer Leverkusen
Barcelona
sports pcs
red bull salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Seville
Juventus
Teams like FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Ajax will be looking to secure their places for the round of 16 in 2023, which will be played on February 16 and 23.
#Europa #League #playoff #draw
Leave a Reply