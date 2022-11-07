The group stage of the Conference 2022/23 is over and teams now understand what awaits them when continental football returns after Christmas. Only the winners of the group stage are guaranteed a place in the round of 16, and the teams that finished second will have to fight to qualify for the round of 16.
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming draw rounds.
The draw for the round of 16 will take place on February 24, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
How can I watch the draw for the 2022/23 Conferende League round of 16?
Movistar will show the draw as part of its coverage of the Conference League. UEFA’s website and social media channels will also display streams with links appearing around the time.
When? In Spain 2:00 p.m., in Mexico 7:00 a.m. and in Argentina 9:00 a.m., on Friday, February 24
Where? House of European Football, Nyon, Switzerland
Live TV/streaming? Movistar/UEFA.com
As the last 16 matches will be played after the round of 16, we only know the identities of half of the clubs that will participate in that round; that is, the clubs that finished first in the group stage of the Conference League this season.
Teams from the same group or association cannot play each other at this stage of the tournament. The quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place on March 17.
Qualified teams:
A-Z Alkmaar
Djurgården
Istanbul Bakehir
Nice
Sivasspor
Slovak Bratislava
West Ham
Villarreal
The eight winners of the Conference League group stage are those who have already qualified and the eight winners of the knockout round play-offs will be their rivals. The winners of each group will play the second leg at home.
The 2022/23 Conference League Round of 16 will be played on March 9 and 16.
The draw for the 2022/23 Conference League play-offs will take place on Monday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. in Spain, 9:00 a.m. in Argentina and 7:00 a.m. in Mexico.
The draw can be followed on UEFA’s website and social media channels will also show streams with links appearing around the time.
When? Monday, November 7. In Spain at 2:00 p.m., in Mexico at 7:00 a.m. and in Argentina at 10:00 a.m.
Where? House of European Football, Nyon, Switzerland
Live TV/streaming? UEFA.com
The Europa League teams that finished third in their groups are relegated to the Conference League for the knockout round of the play-offs.
16 teams participate in the knockout play-offs. The eight group runners-up will be the seeds in the draw that will face the third-placed group that fall from the Europa League. The winners of their heats will qualify for the round of 16.
Conference League group runners-up
Anderlecht
basel
CFR Cluj
Dnipro-1
Fiorentina
Ghent, Lech
partisan
Europa League Group Third
Trabzonspor
Qaraba
Latium
Sheriff
Ludogorets
Bodø/Glimt
AEK Larnaca
panties
