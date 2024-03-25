There are less than 3 months left until one of the most anticipated competitions for all football fans begins, the Euro Cup. In this case, in 2024, the venue will be Germany, which will be in charge of hosting a Euro Cup that will have quite young teams willing to take on any rival in front of them.
The German team itself with its new coach, a Spain winner of the Nations League with new faces such as Lamine Yamal, the long-awaited and long-awaited great English generation, Kylian Mbappé's France and Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance, will be some of the events that are going to happen here and all of that will end in a grand finale that we are going to talk about today.
When will the grand final of Euro 2024 be?
We already have a date set for the grand final of the Euro 2024 in Germany, and if it will start in June, it will be July 14 when it is stipulated that the two best teams in Europe, or at least the two that have done the best championship, they compete for the gold of the competition.
Where will the grand final of Euro 2024 be played?
We already know which country is the host, but we are going to go a little further in learning about the match, and it is already known that the venue to play this important match will be the Olympiastadion in Berlin. This, the Olympic stadium in Berlin, has already hosted the Olympic Games, so it is used to big events.
When can you buy tickets to see the Euro 2024 final?
Tickets have already been completely sold out since March 13, just 10 days ago, but the platform itself warns that they will soon make a resale option available to all those who cannot attend, in order to avoid illegal resales. and that everything is measured.
