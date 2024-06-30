The first match in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Euro 2024.
The national teams of England and Slovakia They faced each other in an incredible match in search of a pass to the next round where Swiss I was already waiting for any of these selected ones.
Those led by Gareth Southgate They were outmatched for much of the match and Ivan Schranz was the one who managed to put the 1-0 scoreline that gave the Falcons passage to the next phase. However, at the end of regulation time, the Real Madrid player, Jude Bellingham With a true goal he equalised the match to extend the definition and allow England to have one more chance in extra time. Harry Kane the footballer who increased his team’s lead just 50 seconds into extra time.
Switzerland and England They are the first national teams that already know their rival in the quarterfinal matches.
Six days will separate us from the next commitment, Next Saturday 6th July from 18.00hs (local time) in it Duesseldorf Arena One of the duels corresponding to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Euro 2024.
Swiss It reaches this stage having left the current champion of this competition behind, that is, the Italian team. While England managed to defeat Slovakia who had almost bought the pass to the quarterfinals when in an epic and agonizing way in extra time those of Southgate They found the goals.
